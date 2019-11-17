1/5 Devotees arrive at the Lord Ayyappa Temple in Sabarimala which opened on the second day of the annual Mandala Pooja on Sunday, days after the Supreme Court deferred a verdict on a petition seeking review of its judgment allowing the entry of women between the age of 10 to 50 years into the shrine, referring the case to a larger seven-member bench. PTI Devotees arrive at the Lord Ayyappa Temple in Sabarimala which opened on the second day of the...

2/5 The temple's priests opened the sanctum sanctorum of the Sabarimala Temple in Kerala for the two-month-long pilgrimage season. ANI The temple's priests opened the sanctum sanctorum of the Sabarimala Temple in Kerala for the...

3/5 Earlier, police had sent back 10 women aged anywhere between 10 to 50 from Pamba, reported ANI. The women had come from Andhra Pradesh to offer their prayers, even as confusion over the Supreme Court verdict on allowing entry to women of menstruating ages continued. PTI Earlier, police had sent back 10 women aged anywhere between 10 to 50 from Pamba, reported...

4/5 Activist Trupti Desai said, “The government said that they won't provide security to women, so women are going to Sabarimala Temple without protection. Now, women are being stopped, so I think the government is working completely against women”. ANI Activist Trupti Desai said, “The government said that they won't provide security to women, so...