1/5 As the Sabarimala temple was all set to open on Monday evening for a special puja, a tight security cover was in place in and around the temple. PTI As the Sabarimala temple was all set to open on Monday evening for a special puja, a tight...

2/5 Devotees, who had been arriving at Erumeli since Sunday evening, protested on Monday morning for not being allowed to leave for Pamba and Sannidhanam. PTI Devotees, who had been arriving at Erumeli since Sunday evening, protested on Monday morning for...

3/5 This is the second time the hill temple opened its doors for darshan after the Supreme Court verdict allowed entry of women of all age groups into it. PTI This is the second time the hill temple opened its doors for darshan after the Supreme Court...

4/5 Around 2,300 personnel, including a 20-member commando team and 100 women, were deployed to ensure smooth darshan and security of devotees. PTI Around 2,300 personnel, including a 20-member commando team and 100 women, were deployed to...