1/7 Over 200 pilgrims refused to vacate the temple premise after 10 pm on 18 November, as ordered by the state administration and stayed put, singing Lord Ayyappa hymns and chants. PTI Over 200 pilgrims refused to vacate the temple premise after 10 pm on 18 November, as ordered by...

2/7 Police personnel detained the devotees who were staging 'Namajapa' protest against the police restrictions at Sannidhanam, in Sabarimala. PTI Police personnel detained the devotees who were staging 'Namajapa' protest against the police...

3/7 Over 70 pilgrims have been arrested since the night of 18 November from Sabarimala temple after they failed to comply with the prohibitory orders. PTI Over 70 pilgrims have been arrested since the night of 18 November from Sabarimala temple after...

4/7 As the devotees continued to stay put despite repeated requests from the police, action was initiated to forcefully evict them from the premises. PTI As the devotees continued to stay put despite repeated requests from the police, action was...

5/7 The protesters were taken to the Maniar police Ccamp in Pathanamthitta district and and were to be produced before a court the next day. PTI The protesters were taken to the Maniar police Ccamp in Pathanamthitta district and and were to...

6/7 Police personnel stood on guard at the 18 sacred steps of the Lord Ayyappa temple on the 2nd day of Malayalam month of 'Vrischikom.' The Sabarimala temple opened its doors at 5 pm on 17 November for two months. Police personnel stood on guard at the 18 sacred steps of the Lord Ayyappa temple on the 2nd day...