Russia-Ukraine Crisis: With enemies at gate, local Ukrainians take up arms, join ranks with soldiers
As Russian troops surrounded the country this month, ordinary citizens received basic combat training in everything from handling guns to making incendiary Molotov cocktails to tossing grenades
An instructor, right, shows a grenade during a training of members of a Ukrainian far-right group in Kyiv, Ukraine. AP
Armed civil defense men pose for a photo while patrolling an empty street due to curfew in Kyiv, Ukraine. AP
Local residents train close to Kyiv, Ukraine. AP
A local resident prepares to use a Molotov cocktail against a wall during an all-Ukrainian training campaign "Don't panic! Get ready!" close to Kyiv, Ukraine. AP
Members of Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces, volunteer military units of the Armed Forces, train close to Kyiv, Ukraine. AP
A young woman holds a weapon during a basic combat training for civilians, organized by the Special Forces Unit Azov, of Ukraine's National Guard, in Mariupol, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine. AP