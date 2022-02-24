Russia-Ukraine crisis: Panic as Kyiv residents line up at ATMs, gas stations
Russian forces unleashed an attack on Ukraine on Vladimir Putin's orders amid warnings from world leaders that it could spark the biggest war in Europe since 1945
1/6
Tensions are running high in Ukraine as Russian president Vladimir Putin announced a military operation with explosions heard soon after across the country. AP
2/6
The extent of the attacks are not clear, but Ukraine foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said the worst-case scenario was playing out. AP
3/6
As attacks began and explosions could be heard, Ukrainians tried to flee the violence and were seen trying to leave the city of Kyiv. AP
4/6
Air raid sirens rang out in Ukraine and social media showed thousands of people trying to flee Ukraine. President Volodymyr Zelensky urged his country to stay calm as Russia launched attacks on the country. He said, "Don't panic. We are strong. We are ready for everything. We will defeat everyone. Because we are Ukraine." AP
5/6
Zelensky declared martial law in Ukraine after Russia launched a round of attacks on multiple major cities. Ukrainians stood in long queues at ATMs to withdraw money and prepare for the long haul. AP
6/6
In many places, vehicles lined up for gasoline. Fuel prices across the world have already skyrocketed and the rates are only going to increase. AP