Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Cities across the world use lights to express solidarity with Kyiv
Russia is pressing its invasion of Ukraine to the outskirts of the capital after unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases and sending in troops and tanks from three sides
The Fisherman's Bastion, one of the main attractions of the Hungarian capital Budapest, is illuminated in the Ukrainian national colours in the Buda Castle in the spirit of solidarity with the Ukrainian people. AFP
This photograph taken in Paris, on 25 February, 2022, shows the Eiffel Tower lit up in blue and yellow, the colours of the Ukrainian flag. AFP
The colours of the Ukrainian flag are shown on the London Eye in central London, on 25 February, 2022, to show solidarity with the people of Ukraine following Russia's invasion of the country. AFP
The Palazzo Marino in Milan, Italy, is lit up in the colours of the flag of Ukraine following the Russian attack of Ukraine. AP
As an expression of solidarity with Ukraine, after the Russian invasion of the country, in the evening the colours of the lights on the City Star Ferris wheel will be switched to yellow and blue — the national colors of Ukraine — in Ludwigsburg, Germany. AP
The Ludwigsburg Palace in Ludwigsburg, Germany, is lit up in the colours of the flag of Ukraine following the Russian attack of Ukraine. AP