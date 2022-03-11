Russia-Ukraine conflict: Ukrainian orchestra hits a note of resistance with concert in Kyiv
Around 20 musicians gathered at Kyiv Square in the blistering cold and performed for 25 minutes, as a means to boost the morale of the people and call for peace
On Day 16, Russia continues its shelling and raining down missiles on Ukraine. But that doesn't mean that the music has died. Musicians of the Kyiv-Classic Symphony Orchestra under the direction of conductor, UNESCO Peace Artist Herman Makarenko performed at Independence Square in Kyiv. AFP
Conductor Herman Makarenko told reporters that the concert was a call for peace. The Kyiv-Classic Symphony Orchestra normally has around 65-70 members, but around 20 musicians gathered to play music and call for peace and calm. AFP
The musicians performed an excerpt from Beethoven’s Ode to Joy, on which the European Union’s anthem is based, in the Ukrainian capital. Interestingly, they performed at the same spot where where thousands of Ukrainian protesters had set up a tent city in 2013 and 2014 to oppose then-President Viktor Yanukovich’s shock decision to suspend talks with the EU and revive ties with Moscow. AFP
The 25-minute concert in freezing weather was nationally televised and is the latest example of a cohesive resistance against Russia. AFP
Louri Loutsenko, a senior adviser to Ukrainian National Tchaikovsky Academy of Music president, said they were showing their strength through music. AFP
Dozens of people gathered to watch on the central Maidan Square, some waving Ukrainian flags. They applauded when the national anthem was finished and a woman cried out "To Ukraine!" AFP