1/6 The military parade marking the 75th anniversary of the Nazi defeat in World War II was held at the Red Square in Moscow in Russia on Wednesday. The Victory Day parade normally is held on 9 May,Russia's most important secular holiday, but this year it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

2/6 The delay allowed Russia to mark another significant war-era event — the 75th anniversary of the Red Square parade by troops returning home after the Nazis' defeat.

3/6 Around 14,000 soldiers took part in the parade, including units from several former Soviet republics and from Mongolia and Serbia. More than 230 military vehicles drove across the vast square in the Russian capital, ranging from renowned WWII-era T-34 tanks to hulking Topol intercontinental ballistic missile-launchers.

4/6 The display of military might was completed with a flyover of helicopters, bombers and fighter planes. with some leaving trails of smoke in colors of Russia's national flag.

5/6 Remembering the estimated 27 million Soviet soldiers who died in the war, Russian President Vladimir Putin said "It was our people who were able to overcome a terrible, total evil. This is the main, honest, in-no-way-unclear truth about the war. We must protect and defend it, pass it on to our children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren."