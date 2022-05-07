Russia holds dress rehearsal for Victory Day parade
The parade will take place at Moscow's Red Square on 9 May to celebrate 77 years of the victory in WWII
1/7
Russian servicemen march during a dress rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade in Moscow, Russia, 7 May, 2022. AP
2/7
A MSTA-S self-propelled howitzer parades through Red Square during the general rehearsal of the Victory Day military parade in central Moscow on 7 May, 2022. AFP
3/7
Russian cossacks march ahead the dress rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade in Moscow, Russia, 7 May, 2022. AP
4/7
Russian warplanes fly over Red Square leaving trails of smoke in the colours of the national flag during a dress rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade in Moscow, Russia, 7 May, 2022. AP
5/7
Russian servicewomen march during a dress rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade in Moscow, Russia, 7 May, 2022. AP
6/7
Russian RS-24 Yars ballistic missile rolls in Red Square during a dress rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade in Moscow, Russia, 7 May, 2022. AP
7/7
Russian servicemen march during a dress rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade in Moscow, Russia, 7 May, 2022. AP