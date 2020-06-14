1/6 On Saturday, New Zealand became one of the first nations in the world to welcome fans back into a packed sports stadium. A near capacity crowd came to watch Highlanders beat Chiefs in Super Rugby Aotearoa. AP On Saturday, New Zealand became one of the first nations in the world to welcome fans back into a...

2/6 A COVID-19 QR code attached to a barrier for patrons to scan as they enter the stadium ahead of the game between the Highlanders and Chiefs in Dunedin. AP A COVID-19 QR code attached to a barrier for patrons to scan as they enter the stadium ahead of...

3/6 It was a milestone moment. For the past three months New Zealand sports stadiums and most of those around the world have fallen silent because of the coronavirus pandemic. AP It was a milestone moment. For the past three months New Zealand sports stadiums and most of...

4/6 After instituting a strict lockdown in March, New Zealand has not reported any new cases of the coronavirus for more than three weeks, and says all those who contracted the disease have now recovered. AP After instituting a strict lockdown in March, New Zealand has not reported any new cases of the...

5/6 Earlier in the week, New Zealand removed just about every remaining virus restriction, with the notable exception of keeping the border closed. AP Earlier in the week, New Zealand removed just about every remaining virus restriction, with the...