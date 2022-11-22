Rubble Rubble Everywhere: Indonesia struggles to pick up the pieces after deadly quake
At least 162, many of them children, were killed after a 5.6 magnitude earthquake hit the main Indonesian island of Java on Monday. Houses toppled and schools collapsed in the highly populated region. Now rescue operations are underway and many are still feared trapped under debris
Residents inspect houses damaged by Monday’s earthquake in Cianjur, West Java, Indonesia Tuesday. With a magnitude of 5.6, the earthquake killed as many as 162 people. Authorities have also reported that apart from the fatalities, more than 300 people were seriously hurt and at least 600 people have sustained minor injuries. Governor of West Java Ridwan Kamil said that among the most dead are school students who had finished their classes for the day and were taking extra lessons at Islamic schools when the buildings collapsed. AP
Earthquake survivors are treated outside of a hospital in Cianjur Indonesia’s West Java. With a wave of injured people coming in, hospitals have been left overwhelmed and most patients are being treated on stretchers and cots in tents set up equipped with intravenous drips. Cargo trucks carrying food and other supplies from Indonesia’s capital Jakarta are being deployed for survivors many of whom are currently living in temporary shelters. According to a report by The Associated Press, Dwi Sarmadi a worker at an Islamic educational foundation said, “Buildings were completely flattened.”
A man carries his son past ruins of houses damaged in Monday’s earthquake in Cianjur, West Java, Indonesia. The country’s national disaster mitigation agency has notified that at least 25 people were still buried under rubble in Cianjur and rescue operations are currently being carried on to find the missing people. The agency also informed that more than 2,000 houses were destroyed by the earthquake while 13,000 people have been taken to evacuation centres. AP
A young earthquake survivor receives medical treatment at a makeshift hospital in Cianjur, West Java. The devastation caused by the earthquake was made even worse after the region went through as many as 62 smaller aftershocks, whose magnitudes ranged from 1.8 to 4. AP
A woman weeps near the body of his son who was killed in Monday’s earthquake before burial in Cianjur, West Java, Indonesia. According to a report by AFP, world leaders from France and Canada have offered their condolences for the loss caused by the earthquake. However, Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo is yet to respond to the developments. Many survivors have recalled their horrific experiences confirming that the earthquake was extremely strong. AP
A man collects clothings from his damaged house following an earthquake in Cianjur. The earthquake struck at a depth of 10 km and was so strong that it caused panic among people living in Jakarta which is about three hours away from Ciajur. AP
Workers inspect a store damaged during an earthquake in Cianjur, West Java, Indonesia. Indonesia, a country with a population of 270 million people, is prone to earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and tsunamis because of its location on the arc of volcanoes and on the fault lines along the Pacific Basin known as ‘Rings of Fire’. AP