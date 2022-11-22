Rubble Rubble Everywhere: Indonesia struggles to pick up the pieces after deadly quake

1/7

Residents inspect houses damaged by Monday’s earthquake in Cianjur, West Java, Indonesia Tuesday. With a magnitude of 5.6, the earthquake killed as many as 162 people. Authorities have also reported that apart from the fatalities, more than 300 people were seriously hurt and at least 600 people have sustained minor injuries. Governor of West Java Ridwan Kamil said that among the most dead are school students who had finished their classes for the day and were taking extra lessons at Islamic schools when the buildings collapsed. AP