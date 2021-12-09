RRR trailer launch event: SS Rajamouli promises an epic theatrical experience
After being delayed due to the pandemic, RRR is set for a theatrical release on 7 January, 2022.
Baahubali director SS Rajamouli has finally released the trailer of his upcoming magnum opus RRR (Rise Roar Revolt). The film boasts an ensemble cast, starring the likes of Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, and Ray Stevenson. Photo by Sachin Gokhale
Bollywood beauty Alia Bhatt is all set to mark her Tollywood with this movie and she is going to romance Ram Charan in the film. The makers have already revealed that Alia Bhatt is playing the role of Sita in the film and also revealed her first look from the movie which took the internet by storm. Photo by Sachin Gokhale
The film draws inspiration from the Motorcycle Diaries and the lives of freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju. Photo by Sachin Gokhale
It narrates a fictional tale set in the 1920s, in which Ram Charan’s role is characterised by fire and NTR’s part is signified by the element, water. Photos by Sachin Gokhale