Royally Upset: Inside Prince William and Kate's US visit amid racism row at home

Britain’s Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales, wave to an audience as they take to the stage during ceremonies. The members of the Royal Family are in America after eight years to hand out the Earthshot Prize, an award given to those who have innovative ideas for the environment. However, their trip was overshadowed by fresh accusations of racism back home at the royal institution where Prince William’s godmother, Lady Susan Hussey resigned from her duties amid allegations of racist conduct. AP