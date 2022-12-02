Royally Upset: Inside Prince William and Kate's US visit amid racism row at home
The royal couple's trip to the United States came after eight years as a racism controversy brewed back home. During their three-day visit to the US, William and Kate were greeted by fans but there was also some booing
Britain’s Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales, wave to an audience as they take to the stage during ceremonies. The members of the Royal Family are in America after eight years to hand out the Earthshot Prize, an award given to those who have innovative ideas for the environment. However, their trip was overshadowed by fresh accusations of racism back home at the royal institution where Prince William’s godmother, Lady Susan Hussey resigned from her duties amid allegations of racist conduct. AP
Britain’s Prince William and Princess of Wales with Massachusetts Governor-Elect Maura Healey and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu pressing a green button to illuminate buildings in Boston in green light. The couple dropped by Greentown Labs in Somerville, Massachusetts where they learned about some of the innovative technologies they use to protect the environment. During their trip, however, the couple received backlash when NBA fans booed at the couple Celtics vs Miami Heat game in Boston. AP
Britain’s Prince William and Kate chat with the Young Mother’s Program participants at Roca, a charity supporting young people at risk of urban violence in Chelsea, Massachusetts. Here the couple also met Molly Baldwin, the founder of the organisation. Prince William said according to BBC said, “It’s trying to get the message across that there’s a grey area between when you look at a young person and see a gap between the potential they have and the trouble they cause.” AP
Prince William and Princess Kate speak with members of Roca’s Young Men’s Program on Thursday. AP
The Princess of Wales poses for a photo with the crowd after a tour of Roca in Chelsea, Massachusetts. Upon their arrival, Prince William remarked, “On this, our first overseas visit since the death of my grandmother, I would like to thank the people of Massachusetts and particularly of Boston for their many tributes paid to the late Queen.” AP
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu shows photos of Queen Elizabeth II’s visit in 1976, during the visit of Prince William and Kate to Boston City Hall. The last time the royal couple came to America was in 2014 when they went to New York City. A spokesperson for Prince William and Princess Kate said, “This is a huge moment for the Prince and Princess — it’s their first visit to the US since 2014, and they’re very excited to be here.” AP