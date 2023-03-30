'Royal Cheese & Royal Speech': King Charles hopes to win hearts in Germany
King Charles III became the first monarch to address Germany's parliament on Thursday. He arrived in Berlin a day before for his first foreign trip as Britain’s monarch, hoping to improve the UK's relations with the European Union and show he can win hearts, just as his mother did for seven decades
King Charles III and Camilla, the queen consort arrived in Berlin on Wednesday for his first foreign trip as Britain’s monarch. The three-day visit has a decidedly political purpose. The UK government is trying to mend frayed ties with its continental partners following the painful Brexit process. AP
Crowds of well-wishers and Germany’s head of state, President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, greeted the couple at the capital’s iconic Brandenburg Gate. During the reception at German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier’s Bellevue Palace, he met government ministers, experts and advocacy group representatives. AP
During an afternoon reception and again at a white tie evening banquet at Palace Bellevue, the German president’s official residence, Steinmeier remarked on the significance of King Charles’s first visit taking him to Berlin, calling it “a wonderful personal gesture and at the same time an important sign for German-British relations.” AP
Steinmeier paid tribute to King Charles’ mother Elizabeth, stressing how much she had done to foster German-British ties. “Your family stands for continuity, for stability, particularly in times of change,” he said, noting that King Charles, too, had visited Germany more than 40 times as a prince. AP
The banquet was attended by guests including former Chancellor Angela Merkel and scientist Ozlem Tureci, who co-founded the German company BioNTech that developed the first widely approved coronavirus vaccine. AP
After schmoozing with Berlin’s political elite in the morning, King Charles III headed to the German countryside for a down-to-earth afternoon visit at an organic farm, where Britain’s monarch helped make an orange-coloured cheese with a crown imprint. AP
King Charles III became the first monarch to address Germany’s parliament, the Bundestag, on Thursday as part of a high-profile visit by the UK head of state aimed at bolstering ties between the two European powers. AP
Speaking to lawmakers and other dignitaries in the packed lower house, King Charles stressed the close bonds between the United Kingdom and Germany going back centuries, including his own family links to the royal House of Hannover, and the present-day economic, scientific, cultural and military cooperation between the two countries. AP