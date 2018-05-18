1/8 Royal Challengers Bangalore celebrate their narrow 14-run victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad. Courtesy this win, they are still alive in IPL 11. Sportzpics Royal Challengers Bangalore celebrate their narrow 14-run victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad....

2/8 Sunrisers Hyderabad's Rashid Khan cleaned up Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli cheaply with a lovely googly. Sportzpics Sunrisers Hyderabad's Rashid Khan cleaned up Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli...

3/8 After losing captain Virat Kohli early, AB de Villiers and Moeen Ali both hit half centuries and set the foundation for the hosts with a 107-run stand. Sportzpics After losing captain Virat Kohli early, AB de Villiers and Moeen Ali both hit half centuries and...

4/8 Rashid Khan struck twice (AB de Villiers and Moeen Ali) in the 15th over to arrest Royal Challengers Bangalore's momentum. Sportzpics Rashid Khan struck twice (AB de Villiers and Moeen Ali) in the 15th over to arrest Royal...

5/8 But Colin de Grandhomme's late 17-ball 40-run cameo powered Royal Challengers Bangalore to 218/6. Sportzpics But Colin de Grandhomme's late 17-ball 40-run cameo powered Royal Challengers Bangalore to 218/6....

6/8 'Spiderman' AB de Villiers grabbed an outstanding catch in the deep to get rid of Alex Hales for 37. Sportzpics 'Spiderman' AB de Villiers grabbed an outstanding catch in the deep to get rid of Alex Hales for...

7/8 Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson and Manish Pandey stitched a mammoth 135-run stand and threatened to register a sensational win against RCB. Sportzpics Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson and Manish Pandey stitched a mammoth 135-run stand...