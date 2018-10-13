1/5 Roston Chase completed fourth Test ton of his career and the second one against India. He took 189 balls to finish his 106-run innings, which helped Windies reach a fighting 311 in the first innings. AP Roston Chase completed fourth Test ton of his career and the second one against India. He took...

2/5 Umesh Yadav picked the remaining three Windies wickets early morning to restrict the visitors to 311 runs in first innings. In doing so, Yadav completed a six-wicket haul, also his second fifer in Tests. AP

3/5 India began innings on a positive note as openers Prithvi Shaw and KL Rahul put on 61 runs for the first wicket. However, among the two, it was Shaw who did bulk of the scoring. He scored another fifty and ended up with 70 off 53. AP

4/5 Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane provided stability to India innings after two quick wickets fell in form of Prithvi Shaw and Cheteshwar Pujara. But Kohli fell soon too on 45 and it was Windies captain Jason Holder who trapped him in front of the stumps. AP