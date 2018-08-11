1/6 Tens of thousands of Romanians flocked to the anti-government protest organised by expatriates on Friday, urging the left-wing ruling Social Democrat (PSD) government to resign and call an early election. People shine lights on their mobile phones during protests outside the Romanian government headquarters in Bucharest. AP Tens of thousands of Romanians flocked to the anti-government protest organised by expatriates on...

2/6 The expatriates said they were angry at how Romania is being governed. An estimated three million Romanians live abroad, and some say they left because of corruption, low wages and a lack of opportunities. A man throws a plastic bottle at riot police during protests. AP

3/6 Some participants scuffled with riot police when they tried to break through a police line guarding the government offices. AP

4/6 Several people were detained, and police fired tear gas multiple times. Late Friday, officers fired water cannon as well. AP

5/6 The protesters in the capital on Friday waved Romanian, European Union, Spanish, Italian and other national flags, and yelled "Justice, not corruption!" They also called the ruling party "the red plague." AP