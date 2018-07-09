1/7 Indian opener Rohit Sharma scored his third T20 International hundred with 100 off 56 balls, as India chased down England's score of 198 in 18.4 overs. AP Indian opener Rohit Sharma scored his third T20 International hundred with 100 off 56 balls, as...

India took on England at the Bristol Country Ground in the final match of the three match T20 series. England batted first after India won the toss and chose to bowl. Jason Roy hit 67 runs from 31 balls to help England to a score of 198/9, with Jos Buttler and Alex Hales scoring 34 and 30 respectively. Reuters

Deepak Chahar made his debut for India in the match, getting what was perhaps the most important wicket of the day by dismissing Jason Roy. AP

Indian wicketkeeper MS Dhoni took five catches during the match, making him the first cricketer to have taken more than 50 catches in T20 Internationals. AP

Indian captain Virat Kohli scored 43 off 29 balls before being dismissed by Chris Jordan. Kohli was followed by Hardik Pandya, who scored a career-best 33 from 14 balls to help take India to victory with an over to spare. Reuters

India's tour of England will resume on 12 July when Virat Kohli's side takes on the hosts in the first ODI of a three-match series at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. AP