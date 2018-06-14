1/6
The 7,00,000 Rohingya refugees who fled from Myanmar are finding new livelihoods in Bangladesh's fishing industry, all under the official radar. Reuters/Clodagh Kilcoyne
The Shamlapur refugee camp in the southern district of Cox's Bazar is home to about 10,000 Rohingya refugees. Others have settled in similar camps across the district. Reuters/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Although the refugees cannot work legally, some find jobs on fishing boats or help push them out to sea. Others in the camp earn money by shattering ice blocks to preserve the catch from the heat, mending nets or repairing boats. Reuters/Coldagh Kilcoyne
The women have found work drying fish at a yard in nearby Nazirartek, for a daily takehome of 100-200 taka ($1.20-$2.40). Reuters/Coldagh Kilcoyne
Even the children contribute to the community. From dawn, they push boats into the water, or join fishing trips to earn a small bag of fish that they can swap for tamarind. Reuters/Coldagh Kilcoyne
With a future set in the neighbouring Bangladesh, the Rohingya Muslims are slowly adapting to their new lives. Reuters/Coldagh Kilcoyne.
