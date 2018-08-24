1/7
Rohan Bopanna and Sharan Divij won the gold for Men's Doubles in Tennis. AFP
2/7
The Indian team, comprising of Sawarn Singh, Dattu Bhokanal, Om Prakash and Sukhmeet Singh won gold in men’s quadruple sculls team event. AFP
3/7
The Indian women's kabaddi team lost in the finals to Iran, winning a silver medal. AFP
4/7
Tennis player Ankita Raina won a bronze medal in the Women's Singles event, losing to top seed Shuai Zhang. AFP
5/7
Heena Sidhu won bronze in the 10m air pistol, with an overall score of 219.2. AFP
6/7
Tennis player Prajnesh Gunneswaran won a bronze medal in the Men's Singles, losing to top seed Denis Istomin. AFP
7/7
The Indian Men's Hockey team pulled off a comfortable victory over Japan, winning 8-0 to continue their perfect record at this edition of the Asian Games. AFP
