Rohan Bopanna and Sharan Divij won the gold for Men's Doubles in Tennis. AFP

The Indian team, comprising of Sawarn Singh, Dattu Bhokanal, Om Prakash and Sukhmeet Singh won...

The Indian women's kabaddi team lost in the finals to Iran, winning a silver medal. AFP

Tennis player Ankita Raina won a bronze medal in the Women's Singles event, losing to top seed...

Heena Sidhu won bronze in the 10m air pistol, with an overall score of 219.2. AFP

