Swiss ace Roger Federer beat long-time rival Rafael Nadal in an intense semi-final encounter to set up a clash against Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final.

Earlier on, Novak Djokovic reached the Wimbledon final for the sixth time as he came through a tough match against Roberto Bautista Agut on Centre Court 6-2, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Djokovic was broken once in the second set, allowing Bautista Agut to even the score. But the top-seeded Serb saved two break chances in the third set and won easily in the fourth, though he needed five match points in the final game to close it out.

With the victory, Djokovic has reached his 25th Grand Slam final. He won 15 of the previous 24. In the Wimbledon final, Djokovic is 4-1. His only loss was against Andy Murray in 2013.

In a tight 51-minute opener, Nadal managed to save the only break point in the eighth game before surrendering the advantage of an early mini-break in the tie-breaker which Federer claimed thanks to five points in a row.

The Spaniard finally carved out the first break of the semi-final in the fourth game of the second set, backing it up with a hold for 4-1. Nadal then broke again for 5-1 as Federer suffered a sudden and severe power outage with the two-time champion comfortably levelling the contest.