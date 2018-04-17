1/5
Karen Gillan, who plays Nebula in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, poses for the cameras at the Avengers: Infinity War tour in Singapore.
2/5
Benedict Cumberbatch greeted the madding crowd with 'Hello, Singapore', in his signature baritone.
3/5
Ironman Robert Downey Jr stole the show with his old tricks.
4/5
Robert Downey Jr, Karen Gillan, Benedict Cumberbatch and director Joe Russo of the famous Russo Brothers.
5/5