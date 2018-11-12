1/5 Yuzvendra Chahal who missed the first two T20Is, came back strongly in the 3rd and last match of the series, straightaway picking up Shai Hope's wicket to break the dangerous-looking partnership. He ended with the figure of 2 for 28 in his quota of 4 overs. AP Yuzvendra Chahal who missed the first two T20Is, came back strongly in the 3rd and last match of...

2/5 Shimron Hetmyer (26) and Shai Hope (24) took West Indies to a quickfire start as the visitors piled up 51 runs in the first powerplay. This was the best opening stand for Windies in the T20I series. AP Shimron Hetmyer (26) and Shai Hope (24) took West Indies to a quickfire start as the visitors...

3/5 Nicholas Pooran, who was playing his career's 5th T20I, came up with his best performance, playing some unorthodox shots to complete his maiden T20I fifty and also took Windies to a total of 181/3. Not to forget that another comeback man Darren Bravo played a handy knock of 43. AP Nicholas Pooran, who was playing his career's 5th T20I, came up with his best performance,...

4/5 Shikhar Dhawan played blistering knock of 92 made of 62 balls after Rohit Sharma fell early in the chase. He was able supported by Rishabh Pant from the other end. The two shared 135-run stand for the third wicket, which paved the way for India's victory in the 3rd T20I. AP Shikhar Dhawan played blistering knock of 92 made of 62 balls after Rohit Sharma fell early in...