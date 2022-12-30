Rishabh Pant car accident in photos: Shocking images of mangled and charred Mercedes
Rishabh Pant survived a car accident as his Mercedes was mangled and caught fire upon impact near Roorkee on Friday morning.
Rishabh Pant suffered serious injuries after the Mercedes car in which he was travelling collided with a divider and caught fire early on Friday.
Pant’s car accident took place on the Narsan border of Roorkee near Mohammadpur Jat.
Pant was alone in the car when the accident took place and it happened as the cricketer dozed off while driving.
The video of the incident shows Pant’s vehicle travelling at high speed before it collided with a divider.
A viral clip of the accident showed that the car struck the divider and tumbled to the other side of the road. The vehicle then caught fire.
Rishabh Pant was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Later, he was shifted to a multi-specialty hospital in Dehradun. The star batter is said to be out of danger.