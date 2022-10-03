Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal look love struck in new intimate moments from their Sangeet and Mehendi ceremony
Their mehendi and sangeet were characterised by their love for nature with the decor being inspired by nature with a lot of natural elements like florals, jute, wood etc.
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are now married with their celebrations in full swing in Delhi that recently concluded. The actors are now in Lucknow to celebrate another intimate celebration and party being hosted to celebrate their union.
. The couple did a fun “phoolon Ki holi” as their friends and family showered them in a customary way. This was followed by mehendi for Richa and her friends in a colorful set up. The evening was followed by performances by their friends and cousins.
Richas best friend from childhood did a fun surprise performance for the couple, while her brother sang her a song and did a Bhangra performance too. The couple then danced on two songs including their popular song from Fukrey, Ambersariya.
The wedding was all set to happen in April 2020 but was postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic. In an Instagram chat session, a fan asked about the new wedding date two years ago, to which Richa replied, “Haha! You have time to make a play for him. 2020 isn’t gonna let us marry.”