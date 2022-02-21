REWIND: The biggest news moments from the week gone by

9/10

Nepalese protesters opposing a proposed US half billion dollars grant for Nepal clash with police outside the parliament in Kathmandu, Nepal. The proposal was scheduled to be presented in the parliament Wednesday for approval but was postponed because of disagreement between the political parties. There has been growing opposition to the grant, mainly led by Communist parties. The money is meant to be used for the construction of power transmission lines and improvement of roads in the Himalayan nation, but the parties allege it comes with conditions that are not acceptable for the country. AP