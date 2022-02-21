REWIND: The biggest news moments from the week gone by
From shelling in Stanytsia Luhanska, Ukraine to truck drivers and others protesting COVID-19 pandemic restrictions in Ottawa, Ontario, these images highlight some of the most compelling news from around the world in the days gone by
People watch as waves crash against the sea wall at Porthcawl, south Wales, as Storm Eunice brings high winds across the country. The storm left 17,000 homes remain without power for hours and the army was put on standby for the storm. AFP
A woman stands inside among debris after the reported shelling of a kindergarten in the settlement of Stanytsia Luhanska, Ukraine. According to the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) there were “multiple shelling incidents” on Thursday morning across the frontline in the Donbas region. The attack on the city of Stanytsia Luhanska blew a hole through the wall of kindergarten number 21. The school day had just begun when a shell landed on the building in Depovska Street. AFP
Demonstrators sit in a hot-tub during a protest by truck drivers over pandemic health rules and the Trudeau government, outside the parliament of Canada in Ottawa. The last big rigs were towed Sunday out of Canada's capital, where the streets were quiet for the first time in almost a month after a massive police operation ended a drawn-out siege by protesters opposing COVID health rules. AFP
Devastation wreaked in Petropolis, Brazil. A massive landslide and flash flooding prompted by heavy rainfall has led to the deaths of 150 people. AFP
Russian president Vladimir Putin (left) and German chancellor Olaf Scholz are seen at their meeting over Ukraine security at the Kremlin, in Moscow. The Kremlin earlier confirmed a pullback of some Russian forces from Ukraine's borders but said the move was planned and stressed Russia would continue to move troops across the country as it saw fit. AFP
A commercial airline aircraft flies before the rising waxing gibbous moon above Kuwait City. AFP
A woman lights a candle during Makha Bucha celebrations at Wat Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province, north of Bangkok on 16 February. AFP
People lie in hospital beds with temperatures falling at nighttime outside the Caritas Medical Centre in Hong Kong, as hospitals become overwhelmed with the city facing its worst COVID-19 coronavirus wave to date. AFP
Nepalese protesters opposing a proposed US half billion dollars grant for Nepal clash with police outside the parliament in Kathmandu, Nepal. The proposal was scheduled to be presented in the parliament Wednesday for approval but was postponed because of disagreement between the political parties. There has been growing opposition to the grant, mainly led by Communist parties. The money is meant to be used for the construction of power transmission lines and improvement of roads in the Himalayan nation, but the parties allege it comes with conditions that are not acceptable for the country. AP
A woman wears a dress made of hundreds of face masks as she comes back from an anti-COVID demonstration in Berlin, Germany. AP