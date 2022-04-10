Reviving Tigris: Young Iraqis take up environmental project in war-battered country
As part of a green activist campaign called the Cleanup Ambassadors, 200 Iraqis have started cleaning River Tigris for the first time since 2003
1/6
This picture shows an aerial view of the Tigris River as it flows through Iraq's northern city of Mosul past its old city (L), which has remained in a state of devastation since the battles to oust Islamic State (IS) group fighters in 2017. AFP/File
2/6
Plastic garbage clogs the banks of Iraq's Tigris River in Baghdad, but an army of young volunteers is cleaning it, a rare environmental project in the war-battered country, part of a green activist campaign called the Cleanup Ambassadors. AFP
3/6
Young Iraqi volunteers take part in a clean-up campaign on the bank of the Tigris River in the Adhamiyah district of the capital Baghdad, on 11 March. AFP
4/6
"This is the first time this area has been cleaned since 2003," shouts a passer-by about the years of conflict since a US-led invasion toppled dictator Saddam Hussein. AFP
5/6
The 200 volunteers at work in Baghdad want to be part of the solution, removing garbage from a stretch of one of the mighty rivers that gave birth to the ancient civilisations of Mesopotamia. AFP
6/6
In Iraq -- which has suffered four decades of conflict and years of political and economic turmoil -- separating and recycling waste has yet to become a priority for most people. AP/File