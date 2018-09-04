1/6 A Myanmar court sentenced two Reuters journalists, Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, to seven years in jail on Monday for violating the country’s Official Secrets Act. Reuters A Myanmar court sentenced two Reuters journalists, Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, to seven years in...

2/6 Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo were investigating the killing of villagers from the Rohingya Muslim minority by security forces and civilians when they were arrested in December 2017. They had pleaded not guilty. Reuters Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo were investigating the killing of villagers from the Rohingya Muslim...

3/6 The reporters said they were arrested after being invited to dinner by police in Yangon who handed them documents. As they left the restaurant, the pair was detained for possessing classified material. Reuters The reporters said they were arrested after being invited to dinner by police in Yangon who...

4/6 Wa Lone gave a defiant thumbs up and after the verdict, said that he has not done anything wrong. He added that he believes in justice, democracy and freedom. Reuters Wa Lone gave a defiant thumbs up and after the verdict, said that he has not done anything wrong....

5/6 The arrests have sparked protests and solidarity marches in Yangon, with civil society groups, activists, and journalists across Myanmar denouncing the conviction as unfair and an assault on the right to freedom of information. Reuters The arrests have sparked protests and solidarity marches in Yangon, with civil society groups,...