1/7 India celebrated its 70th Republic Day with a grand display of its military might and rich cultural diversity as the ceremonial parade rolled down the majestic Rajpath in Delhi. PTI

2/7 Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his tributes to the martyrs by laying a wreath at Amar Jawan Jyoti, wearing his traditional kurta pyjama and the trademark Nehru jacket. He received President Ram Nath Kovind and the chief guest, South African president Cyril Pamaphosa. PTI

3/7 President Ram Nath Kovind gave out the bravery awards. At the unfurling of the tricolour, the band played the national anthem with a 21-gun salute fired in the background. PTI

4/7 The Indian Army's T-90 tank, Ballway Machine Pikate (BMP-II/IIK), Surface Mine Clearing System, 155 mm/52 Calibre Tracked Self-propelled Gun (K-9 Vajra), Transportable Satellite Terminal, Troop Level Radar and Akash Weapon System were showcased at the parade. PTI

5/7 India's military might was in full display, with the artillery gun system M777 American Ultra Light Howitzers, recently acquired from the US and K9 Vajra, a self-propelled artillery gun, showcased on Rajpath, being new additions this year. PTI

6/7 The overall theme for the Republic Day celebrations this year is the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and the tableaux and performances of many states reflected the theme. PTI