1/8 The 71st Republic Day parade at Rajpath on Sunday began with the sombre wreath-laying ceremony at the National War Memorial, inaugurated in February last year. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with the Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Army Chief General MM Naravane. PTI The 71st Republic Day parade at Rajpath on Sunday began with the sombre wreath-laying ceremony at...

2/8 President Ram Nath Kovind, chief guest and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro were escorted to Rajpath for the parade by the President's Bodyguard - the oldest surviving mounted unit with a 245-year legacy. PTI President Ram Nath Kovind, chief guest and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro were escorted to...

3/8 he marching contingent of the Corps of Army Air Defence made its debut at the parade, led by Captain Vikas Kumar Sahu of Army Air Defence Centre. Indian Army Captain Tanya Shergill, who became the first woman officer as Parade Adjutant on Army Day Parade earlier this year, led an Army Signal Corps contingent. PTI he marching contingent of the Corps of Army Air Defence made its debut at the parade, led by...

4/8 The marching contingents were preceded by a formation of five Mi-17 V5 choppers flying in an inverted Y formation carrying the national ensign and three service ensigns. PTI The marching contingents were preceded by a formation of five Mi-17 V5 choppers flying in an...

5/8 The Indian Air Force tableau showcased scaled-down models of the Rafale aircraft, the Tejas aircraft, the Light Combat Helicopter, the Akash Missiles System and the Astra Missiles. PTI The Indian Air Force tableau showcased scaled-down models of the Rafale aircraft, the Tejas...

6/8 ixteen marching contingents from the Armed Forces, Paramilitary Forces, Delhi Police, National Cadet Corps (NCC), National Service Scheme (NSS) and 13 military bands were also a part of the parade. PTI ixteen marching contingents from the Armed Forces, Paramilitary Forces, Delhi Police, National...

7/8 As many as 22 tableaux of various states, union territories and government departments were a part of the parade. Goa's 'save the frog' campaign, Jammu and Kashmir's 'back to village' programme and UNESCO world heritage sites in Jaipur and Gujarat and 550th birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev were showcased among the host of tableaux. PTI As many as 22 tableaux of various states, union territories and government departments were a...