Republic Day 2023: ‘Nari Shakti’, made-in-India weapons take centre stage at the parade
India’s defence capability and diverse social and cultural heritage were on display at this year’s parade. From using homegrown 105-mm Indian Field Guns for the gun salute to 12 women riders forming the Camel Contingent of the Border Security Force, the 74th Republic Day witnessed many firsts
1/10
This year’s Republic Day witnessed many firsts as India showcased its military prowess with indigenous weapons. Women riders in the camel contingent of the Rajasthan Frontier of the Border Security Force (BSF) participated for the first time in the celebrations today (26 January). AP
2/10
Egyptian president Abdel Fattah el-Sisi was the chief guest of the 74th Republic Day parade. This is the first time that an Egyptian head of state was invited as chief guest for Republic Day. President Droupadi Murmu and her Egyptian counterpart were welcomed at the Kartavya Path by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Reuters
3/10
The indigenous 105-mm Indian Field Guns (IFG) offered the 21-gun salute to President Murmu, in place of the British-made 25-pounder guns. Through the gun salute, India took another step in bidding adieu to its colonial past. Twitter/@adgpi
4/10
Made-in-India arsenal – Nag Missile System, BrahMos and Akash weapon system – displayed India’s might during the Republic Day parade. Akash weapon system is a state-of-the-art indigenous surface-to-air missile system that has been configured on mobile platforms. AP
5/10
A total of 23 tableaux, including 17 from states and Union Territories and six from several ministries and departments, marched down the revamped ceremonial boulevard, Kartavya Path. The tableaux exhibited India’s rich and vibrant cultural heritage. AP
6/10
‘Daredevils’ motorcycle riders from the Corps of Signals wowed the audiences with their performance. An Indian army daredevil team consisting of 33 personnel formed a ‘human pyramid’ on nine motorcycles. Reuters
7/10
National Cadet Corps (NCC) band mesmerised audiences with their performance. The theme of ‘Nari Shakti’ and women empowerment was dominant in this year’s Republic Day which was visible in the tableaux of Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and Tripura as well as the Ministry of Culture. AFP
8/10
This is the first Republic Day where Agniveers, recruited through the Agniveer scheme, participated in the Republic Day parade. Moreover, an all-women contingent from CRPF, ‘Peacekeepers of the Nation’ – led by Assistant Commandant Poonam Gupta – participated in the parade. AP
9/10
India marked its first Republic Day on 26 January 1950. While the country gained Independence on 15 August 1947, it was in 1950 that the Indian Constitution came into force. Dr Rajendra Prasad, the first president of the country, took oath on this day in 1950. Reuters
10/10
Indian Air Force enthralled the viewers as aircraft such as Rafale jets, Sukhois, Apaches and Jaguars took part in the flypast. ‘Baaz’ formation consisting of three Mig 29 multirole fighters enhanced the experience of the 74th Republic Day. PTI