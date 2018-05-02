1/9 Satyajit Ray's most well-known and argaubly best work came in a poignant meditation on childhood, coming of age, and everyday life in Pather Panchali (1955). Satyajit Ray's most well-known and argaubly best work came in a poignant meditation on childhood,...

2/9 Picking up where Pather Panchali left off, Aparajito (1956) finds Apu turn from an impressionable child to an intellectually curious teenager. Picking up where Pather Panchali left off, Aparajito (1956) finds Apu turn from an impressionable...

3/9 The third and final film of The Apu Trilogy, Apur Sansar (1959) takes a look at Apu's adult life as he tried to make it as a writer. The third and final film of The Apu Trilogy, Apur Sansar (1959) takes a look at Apu's adult life...

4/9 One of Ray's defining films, Jalsaghar (1958) depicts the decline of a pre-independence era zamindar and patron of classical music, who desperately tries to cling on to a fading way of life. One of Ray's defining films, Jalsaghar (1958) depicts the decline of a pre-independence era...

5/9 Mahanagar (1963) is a critique of two clashing value systems between the older and younger generations — tradition and modernity. Mahanagar (1963) is a critique of two clashing value systems between the older and younger...

6/9 Nayak (1966) is a pyschologically complex character study of a popular film star on the brink of his first flop. Nayak (1966) is a pyschologically complex character study of a popular film star on the brink of...

7/9 Based on a story by Rabindranath Tagore, Charulata (1964) is an aesthetically ambitious film that revolves around a lonely wife and her workaholic husband. Based on a story by Rabindranath Tagore, Charulata (1964) is an aesthetically ambitious film that...

8/9 In Aranyer Din Ratri (1970), four bachelors try to escape the bustle of the city by taking a hedonistic holiday in the forest. In Aranyer Din Ratri (1970), four bachelors try to escape the bustle of the city by taking a...