Remembering: Japan marks 11 years since earthquake and tsunami changed lives
At a ceremony held by the Fukushima prefecture, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida offered his prayer for the tsunami and quake victims and renewed his pledge to support the ongoing reconstruction efforts in Fukushima
Japan on Friday paid tribute to the victims and renewed searches for those still missing from a massive earthquake and tsunami 11 years ago that also triggered a nuclear disaster in Fukushima. AP
A makeshift altar was set up to mourn for the victims of the 11 March, 2011 earthquake and tsunami during a special memorial event is seen Friday, 11 March, 2022, in Tokyo. AP
A visitor prays at a makeshift altar to mourn for the victims of the 11 March, 2011 earthquake and tsunami during a special memorial event Friday, 11 March, 2022, in Tokyo. AP
A journalist walks through 311 flags to mourn for the victims of the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami during a special memorial event Friday, 11 March, 2022, in Tokyo. AP
People take part in a candle vigil in memory of earthquake and tsunami victims in Mitaka, on the outskirts of Tokyo on 11 March, 2022, on the 11th anniversary of the 9.0 magnitude earthquake which triggered a tsunami and nuclear disaster. AFP