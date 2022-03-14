Red, pinks and blues! Illuminated Dechen Cave In Germany takes your breath away
The 870-metre long cave in Iserlohn, Germany was discovered by two railway workers in 1868. It is drawing a large number of tourists as it has been temporarily illuminated by light artist Wolfgang Flammersfeld
People visit the colourful illuminated Dechen Cave in Iserlohn, Germany. The cave, that was discovered by two railway workers in 1868, is temporarily illuminated by light artist Wolfgang Flammersfeld. AP
The Dechen Cave at Iserlohn in Germany is one of the most beautiful and most visited show caves in Germany. Located in the northern part of the Sauerland at Iserlohn, 360 metres of the 870-metre long cave have been laid out for visitors. AP
The cave is famous for its extraordinary stalactites and its prehistoric animal finds. One can find beautiful stalagmites and stalactites, wafer-thin stone curtains, stalactite columns and glittering crystals in the cave. AP
Thanks to the lighting installations, the cave is lit up in various hues of red, blue and greens, giving it a beautiful and out-of-this-world feeling. AP
Even today, almost 150 years after the discovery of Dechen Cave, the dark labyrinthine world has lost none of its mystery. Every year, cavers discover new and previously unknown passages. AP
Ordinary visitors can experience the cave on a 40-minute guided tour of the accessible and lit passageways. Special arrangements for children’s birthdays, concerts or candle-lit tours provide different, magical ways to experience the dark underground realm. AP