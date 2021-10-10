Rebranding humble jute: From rice bags to ramp fashion how India plans to capitalise on jute's popularity
India is trying to promote jute as a fabric for a sustainable future, with the government issuing a mandate that all grains should be packed in jute sacks.
1/4
Today, India is trying to promote jute as a fabric for a sustainable future, with the government issuing a mandate that all grains and 20 percent of sugar should be packed in jute sacks. AFP
2/4
Also known as sack cloth, hessian, or burlap, the fibre is hailed by environmentalists because growing it can help with carbon capture, and it uses less natural resources than cotton. AFP
3/4
The UN Environment Programme has said the planet is "drowning in plastic pollution", with about 300 million tonnes of plastic waste produced every year. AFP
4/4
The material's appeal has been boosted by brands such as Dior making jute sandals and stars such as the Duchess of Sussex wearing jute footwear and using hessian gift bags for guests attending her wedding to Prince Harry. AFP