Real Madrid celebrate their 3-1 win over Liverpool in Kiev on Saturday. They were crowned as Europe's best for the 13th time. AP
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah gets medical treatment after a collision with Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos. AP
Real Madrid's Karim Benzema celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal. AP
Liverpool's Sadio Mane, front, celebrates after scoring the equaliser. AP
Real Madrid's Gareth Bale, front, scores a stunning bicycle kick to restore his side's lead. AP
Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius reacts after Real Madrid's Gareth Bale scored a stunning bicycle kick. AP
Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius looks at the ball as Real Madrid's Gareth Bale scores his side's 3rd goal. AP
Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos lifts the trophy after winning the Champions League final against Liverpool. AP
Real Madrid's Gareth Bale kisses the trophy after his match-winning performance against Liverpool. AP
Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson looks dejected after receiving the runners-up medals in Kiev, AP
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with the trophy. This was his fifth Champions League title, fourth with Los Blancos. AP
