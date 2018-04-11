1/6 Ravindra Jadeja of the Chennai Superkings launched the penultimate delivery into the stands to seal a five-wicket win against Kolkata Knight Riders. Sportzpics Ravindra Jadeja of the Chennai Superkings launched the penultimate delivery into the stands to...

2/6 Chennai Super Kings bounced back after KKR's aggressive start and had the opposition restricted to 89/5 at the halfway mark. Sportzpics

3/6 But Andre Russell smashed 11 sixes in his 36-ball 88-run knock and powered KKR to 202/6. Sportzpics

4/6 Chennai Super Kings openers Shane Watson and Ambati Rayudu provided an ideal start and scored 75 before the sixth over. It was in the 9th over that KKR managed to send the second opener Rayudu back to the hut for 39. Sportzpics

5/6 MS Dhoni had a night to forget as far as his batting was concerned as he couldn't time the ball at all and faced 28 balls for his 25. Sportzpics