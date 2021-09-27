Ravindra Jadeja's pyrotechnics helps CSK win humdinger against KKR

Highlights, IPL 2021, CSK vs KKR Full Cricket Score: CSK win by two wickets in thriller Live Score CSK vs KKR, IPL 2021, Today's Match: CSK go to the top of points table! It was a terrific nail-biter at Abu Dhabi. CSK needed just four from the last over but lost two wickets and could only manage three from the first five balls. Narine bowled superbly to take the game to the last ball but Deepak Chahar kept his cool to get the winning run on the last ball. KKR's winning streak comes to an end. CSK have won all three matches of the second leg so far. They are on top of the table with 16 points.