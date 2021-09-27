Ravindra Jadeja's pyrotechnics helps CSK win humdinger against KKR
Ravindra Jadeja's quick-fire 22 off 8 helped CSSK clinch the last-ball thriller against KKR.
Ravindra Jadeja's blistering 22 off 8 that included two sixes and same number of fours helped CSK win from a losing position against KKR on Sunday. Image: Sportzpics
KKR chose to bat first at Abu Dhabi and Rahul Tripathis' 45 off 33 from No 3 spot helped them make a strong start. Image: Sportzpics
KKR were in a spot of bother at 125/5 in the 17th over after Tripathi's dismissal but Dinesh Karthik's made 26 of 11 to help the team post 171/7. Image: Sportzpics
Shardul Thakur was the pick of the bowlers for CSK as he took 2/0 from four overs. Image: Sportzpics
Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis gave CSK a solid start, however, the middle-order collapse had Chennai reeling at 142/6. But Jadeja turned the game on its head with a quick-fire 22 off 8. Image: Sportzpics
With CSK needing only four from the final over, Sunil Narine took two wickets including that of Jadeja to take KKR to the brink of victory. Image: Sportzpics
CSK needed one from the final ball to win the humdinger and Deepak Chahar got them across the finish line with a sweep shot as Chennai went to the top of the points table. Image: Sportzpics