Ravichandran Ashwin inspires India to innings and 132 runs over Australia in Nagpur
India took a 1-0 lead in the Border Gavaskar Trophy by beating Australia by an innings and 132 runs in Nagpur.
India won the first Test against Australia by an innings and 132 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the Border Gavaskar trophy. Sportzpics
With a lead of 144, Indian players looked excited for Day 3 of the Nagpur Test and it finished on a brilliant note for the hosts. Sportzpics
Todd Murphy who became the youngest Australian spinner to take a five-wicket haul in Tests on Day 2 took two more wickets on Day 3 but that was never going to be enough. Sportzpics
India posted 400 in their first innings and earned a lead of 223 runs with Mohammed Shami making a quick 37. Sportzpics
Axar Patel missed out on a well-deserving century, getting out of 84. Sportzpics
Trailing by 223, Australia had a nightmarish start as R Ashwin removed the openers and then took three more wickets. Sportzpics
Jadeja, Shami took two wickets each while Axar got the one remaining as Australia folded on 91 inside one session. Sportzpics
Fans in Nagpur had their money’s worth as India secured a comprehensive win. Sportzpics