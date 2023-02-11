Photos

Ravichandran Ashwin inspires India to innings and 132 runs over Australia in Nagpur

India took a 1-0 lead in the Border Gavaskar Trophy by beating Australia by an innings and 132 runs in Nagpur.

FirstCricket Staff February 11, 2023 16:27:37 IST
India won the first Test against Australia by an innings and 132 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the Border Gavaskar trophy. Sportzpics
1/8
With a lead of 144, Indian players looked excited for Day 3 of the Nagpur Test and it finished on a brilliant note for the hosts. Sportzpics
2/8
Todd Murphy who became the youngest Australian spinner to take a five-wicket haul in Tests on Day 2 took two more wickets on Day 3 but that was never going to be enough. Sportzpics
3/8
India posted 400 in their first innings and earned a lead of 223 runs with Mohammed Shami making a quick 37. Sportzpics
4/8
Axar Patel missed out on a well-deserving century, getting out of 84. Sportzpics
5/8
Trailing by 223, Australia had a nightmarish start as R Ashwin removed the openers and then took three more wickets. Sportzpics
6/8
Jadeja, Shami took two wickets each while Axar got the one remaining as Australia folded on 91 inside one session. Sportzpics
7/8
Fans in Nagpur had their money’s worth as India secured a comprehensive win. Sportzpics
8/8
