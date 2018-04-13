1/6 Deepak Hooda (32 off 25) seized the day for Sunrisers Hyderabad, coming in at a crunch situation when the hosts had lost 5 wickets for 87 chasing a stiff target of 148. He guided SRH to win in the last over of the game. Deepak Hooda (32 off 25) seized the day for Sunrisers Hyderabad, coming in at a crunch situation...

2/6 Sunrisers Hyderabad was bolstered by a stunning performance by Siddarth Kaul who rose to the occasion in absence of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, removing Elvin Lewis (29 off 17) and Ishan Kishan (9 off 9) to bring back his side into the game. Sunrisers Hyderabad was bolstered by a stunning performance by Siddarth Kaul who rose to the...

3/6 Surya Kumar Yadav (29 off 31) looked the best batsman for Mumbai Indians as he held tight one end when the others kept coming and going. Surya Kumar Yadav (29 off 31) looked the best batsman for Mumbai Indians as he held tight one end...

4/6 Rashid Khan was chosen the Man of the Match for his brilliant spell of leg-spin bowling, ending with figures of 1 for 13, which also included 18 dot balls. Rashid Khan was chosen the Man of the Match for his brilliant spell of leg-spin bowling, ending...

5/6 Shikhar Dhawan gave Sunrisers Hyderabad a great start when they came out to chase, scoring 45 off 28 balls before being caught at the boundary. Shikhar Dhawan gave Sunrisers Hyderabad a great start when they came out to chase, scoring 45 off...