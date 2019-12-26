1/7
The annular eclipse on 26 December, visible from Mumbai through partially clear skies. Image: Anirudh Regidi/Tech2
Another view of the solar eclipse on 26 December from Mumbai through partly cloudy skies. Image: Anirudh Regidi/Tech2
Early stages of the annular solar eclipse as seen from Chennai. Image: MersalClickz/Twitter
Crescent shadows from trees during the eclipse, in Chennai. Image: Twitter/Deepu Sebastian
The solar eclipse was also visible in Indonesia, where many amateurs took to their smartphones to capture the rare eclipse. Image:TypicallyMeh/Twitter
A glimpse of the partial solar eclipse seen in Malaysia. Image: HaziqSaparudin/Twitter
PM Modi could not see the Sun due to cloud cover but did catch glimpses of the eclipse in Kozhikode on live stream. Image: PMO/Twitter
