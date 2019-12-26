1/11
The annular eclipse on 26 December, visible from Mumbai through partially clear skies. Image: Anirudh Regidi/Tech2
Another view of the solar eclipse on 26 December from Mumbai through partly cloudy skies. Image: Anirudh Regidi/Tech2
Early stages of the annular solar eclipse as seen from Chennai. Image: MersalClickz/Twitter
Crescent shadows from trees during the eclipse, in Chennai. Image: Twitter/Deepu Sebastian
Another stunning shot of the sharp shadows from the 26 December solar eclipse, cast through tree leaves in Trichy. Trichy was one of several cities in Southern India that were in the path of the annularity. Image: Bhavya Venkatesh/Twitter
A whole lot of people seem to have enjoyed playing with solar eclipse shadows during the eclipse. Image: Twitter/Kening Tebal
The solar eclipse was also visible in Indonesia, where many amateurs took to their smartphones to capture the rare eclipse. Image:TypicallyMeh/Twitter
A glimpse of the partial solar eclipse seen in Malaysia. Image: HaziqSaparudin/Twitter
Solar eclipse as seen from a beach in Johor, Malaysia. Image:Twitte/hanisanahar
The annular solar eclipse seen from Bacolor, Pampanga. Image: Haagin Busto/Twitter
PM Modi could not see the Sun due to cloud cover but did catch glimpses of the eclipse in Kozhikode on live stream. Image: PMO/Twitter
