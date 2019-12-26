1/11 The annular eclipse on 26 December, visible from Mumbai through partially clear skies. Image: Anirudh Regidi/Tech2 The annular eclipse on 26 December, visible from Mumbai through partially clear skies. Image:...

2/11 Another view of the solar eclipse on 26 December from Mumbai through partly cloudy skies. Image: Anirudh Regidi/Tech2

3/11 Early stages of the annular solar eclipse as seen from Chennai. Image: MersalClickz/Twitter

4/11 Crescent shadows from trees during the eclipse, in Chennai. Image: Twitter/Deepu Sebastian

5/11 Another stunning shot of the sharp shadows from the 26 December solar eclipse, cast through tree leaves in Trichy. Trichy was one of several cities in Southern India that were in the path of the annularity. Image: Bhavya Venkatesh/Twitter

6/11 A whole lot of people seem to have enjoyed playing with solar eclipse shadows during the eclipse. Image: Twitter/Kening Tebal

7/11 The solar eclipse was also visible in Indonesia, where many amateurs took to their smartphones to capture the rare eclipse. Image:TypicallyMeh/Twitter

8/11 A glimpse of the partial solar eclipse seen in Malaysia. Image: HaziqSaparudin/Twitter

9/11 Solar eclipse as seen from a beach in Johor, Malaysia. Image:Twitte/hanisanahar

10/11 The annular solar eclipse seen from Bacolor, Pampanga. Image: Haagin Busto/Twitter