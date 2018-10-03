1/5 Ranjan Gogoi was sworn-in as the 46th Chief Justice of India (CJI) on Wednesday in Delhi at the Rashtrapati Bhavan's Durbar Hall. As CJI, Justice Gogoi will have a tenure of a little over 13 months and will retire on 17 November, 2019. PTI Ranjan Gogoi was sworn-in as the 46th Chief Justice of India (CJI) on Wednesday in Delhi at the...

President Ram Nath Kovind administered the oath of office to the 63-year-old Gogoi at a brief ceremony, which was attended by several dignitaries and politicians, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Gogoi replaces Dipak Misra, who retired after 21 years as a permanent judge.

As CJI, Justice Gogoi will have to deal with a number of administrative issues within the Supreme Court, such as finalising the Memorandum of Procedure for the appointment of judges. He will preside over a number of cases, including the ones on Ayodhya, Article 35A of the Constitution and Assam National Register for Citizens, among others.

Justice Gogoi said he will deal with Public Interest Litigations filed by the poor and will prioritise reducing the number of pending cases in the Supreme Court. For the first time in the history of the top court, the CJI will face a camera inside the courtroom as proceedings will be live-streamed.