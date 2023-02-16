Ranbir Kapoor & Shraddha Kapoor take the excitement higher as they promote Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar in Delhi & Pune

3/4

Shraddha Kapoor surprised her fans at DPU University and Seven Wonders Park in Pune where enormous crowd gathered just to catch a glimpse of the ‘Marathi mulgi’. The Punekars poured immense love on the star’s visit to their city. So much that hours after her visit there were videos all over the internet where we see Shraddha waving to her fans from the car sunroof. Her car was barely able to move due to the crowd such was her stardom in the city. On the other hand, our very own Makkaar aka Ranbir Kapoor was seen promoting the film at a live music event organised by the makers called ‘Makkaar Night’ along with music composer Pritam and five other notable singers in Delhi NCR. RK treated 15,000 fans with a high-octane performance and his mind-blowing entry on stage which took the crowd by surprise. Fans couldn’t have asked for a better valentine’s day gift from both stars.