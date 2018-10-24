1/6 The world premiere of Bohemian Rhapsody was held at Wembley Arena at London on Tuesday 23 October The world premiere of Bohemian Rhapsody was held at Wembley Arena at London on Tuesday 23 October

In attendance from the film were Rami Malek, Gwilym Lee, Ben Hardy, Joe Mazello, Lucy Boynton, Mike Myers among others

Wembley Stadium was also the site of the iconic Queen reunion performance for Live Aid.

The Bohemian Rhapsody world premiere was attended by 7500 guests who sang along, clapped and cheered the film with a huge standing ovation

Queen band members Brian May and Roger Taylor. Producers Graham King and Jim Beach (the band's original manager) joined the cast and band on the red carpet