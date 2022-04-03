Ramadan 2022: Muslims across the world welcome their holiest month with lights and prayer
Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar, began on Sunday. Muslims across the world will fast for the next 30 days from sunrise to sunset
The Jama Masjid Mosque in New Delhi lit up to welcome the month of Ramadan on 2 April. AFP
Muslim worshippers perform the Tarawih prayer of Ramadan at Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque in Istanbul, on 1 April, 2022, on the eve of the first day of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. AFP
Man swings fireworks during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Gaza City, 2 April, 2022. AP
A Sudanese man prays during the holy month of Ramadan at the Sheikh Greeb Allah Mosque in Oumdrman, Khartoum, Sudan, 2 April, 2022. AP
Muslims gather for a free public iftar during the first day of Ramadan at Sheikh Abdul Qader Gilani mosque in Baghdad, Iraq, 2 April, 2022. AP
A busy downtown market is seen in Damascus, Syria, on the first day of Ramadan, Islamic holy month, 2 April. On the top is a poster showing Syrian President Bashar Assad. AP
A man hangs traditional lanterns for the Muslim holy month of Ramadan at his shop in Beirut, Lebanon, 2 April, 2022. AP
Muslim women perform tarawih at Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia, 2 April, 2022. AP
A Pakistani Muslim reads the Quran ahead of Ramadan at a mosque ahead of the upcoming Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, in Peshawar, Pakistan, 2 April, 2022. AP
A sign decorates a mall in Dubai on 2 April, 2022, during the first day of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan. AFP