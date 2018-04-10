1/5
President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday arrived in Swaziland on the second leg of his three-nation tour to Africa. Prime Minister Barnabas Sibusiso Dlamini of Swaziland received Kovind upon his arrival at the King Mswati III International Airport in Shikhuphe. Twitter @rashtrapatibhvn
President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday arrived in Swaziland on the second leg of his three-nation...
2/5
Kovind met Swaziland's King Mswati III at the Lozitha Palace. India and Swaziland signed two agreements in the fields of health and medicine and visa department. Twitter @rashtrapatibhvn
Kovind met Swaziland's King Mswati III at the Lozitha Palace. India and Swaziland signed two...
3/5
King Mswati III conferred Order of the Lion on Kovind. It is the highest civilian honour Swaziland bestows on non-citizens. Twitter @rashtrapatibhvn
King Mswati III conferred Order of the Lion on Kovind. It is the highest civilian honour...
4/5
During the discussions, Kovind and King Mswati III agreed on expanding the India-Swaziland partnership to accelerate growth and development. PTI
During the discussions, Kovind and King Mswati III agreed on expanding the India-Swaziland...
5/5
Kovind also became the first visiting head of state to address the Parliament of Swaziland. He said India’s approach is to create local capacities in Swaziland and across Africa. Twitter @rashtrapatibhvn
Kovind also became the first visiting head of state to address the Parliament of Swaziland. He...