1/5 President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday arrived in Swaziland on the second leg of his three-nation tour to Africa. Prime Minister Barnabas Sibusiso Dlamini of Swaziland received Kovind upon his arrival at the King Mswati III International Airport in Shikhuphe. Twitter @rashtrapatibhvn President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday arrived in Swaziland on the second leg of his three-nation...

2/5 Kovind met Swaziland's King Mswati III at the Lozitha Palace. India and Swaziland signed two agreements in the fields of health and medicine and visa department. Twitter @rashtrapatibhvn Kovind met Swaziland's King Mswati III at the Lozitha Palace. India and Swaziland signed two...

3/5 King Mswati III conferred Order of the Lion on Kovind. It is the highest civilian honour Swaziland bestows on non-citizens. Twitter @rashtrapatibhvn King Mswati III conferred Order of the Lion on Kovind. It is the highest civilian honour...

4/5 During the discussions, Kovind and King Mswati III agreed on expanding the India-Swaziland partnership to accelerate growth and development. PTI During the discussions, Kovind and King Mswati III agreed on expanding the India-Swaziland...