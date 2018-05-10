1/6 President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday visited the army base camp in Siachen, the world's highest battlefield, and expressed gratitude to the soldiers posted there. Twitter @rashtrapatibhvn President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday visited the army base camp in Siachen, the world's highest...

Kovind arrived at Thoise airfield in Nubra Valley of Ladakh, he flew to Siachen and undertook an aerial survey of the glacier. He also interacted with troops at one of the forward posts of Siachen glacier.

Later, the president laid a wreath at the 'Siachen War Memorial' in memory of 11,000 soldiers and officers killed since the Indian Army began Operation Meghdoot on the Siachen glacier on 13 April 1984.

Addressing the troops, Kovind said that as the president, he was "carrying the gratitude of the entire country" for them for their bravery and valour they have shown in protecting the nation's border even at such inhospitable and extreme weather conditions.

The president said Siachen was the world's highest battlefield and it was difficult to live even a normal life in the extreme climate. He said the "determination and dedication is worthy of the highest praise and their allegiance to the defence of India is an ideal for all our fellow citizens".