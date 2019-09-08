1/5 People from various walks of life paid rich tributes to Ram Jethmalani, who passed away on Sunday. Narendra Modi, in his tribute to him, said that India has lost an 'exceptional lawyer and iconic public figure.' Image courtesy: Twitter/@PMOIndia People from various walks of life paid rich tributes to Ram Jethmalani, who passed away on...

2/5 In his tribute, Modi also said that Jethmalani 'made rich contributions both in the court and Parliament.' Image courtesy: twitter.com/ @PMOIndia

3/5 Jethmalani was cremated at the Lodhi Road crematorium in New Delhi on Sunday in the presence of family members, law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, prominent politicians and legal luminaries. PTI

4/5 Jethmalani had served as Union minister in the United Front and BJP-led NDA governments. In this picture, defence minister Rajnath Singh is seen interacting with his family members after paying his last respects. PTI