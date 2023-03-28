Ram Charan's birthday celebration was truly a stylish affair, here are some inside pictures
A grand celebration was held at his father, Mega Star Chiranjeevi's home and the who's who of the film industry were seen in attendance. His better half, Upasana Kamineni Konidela glowed in a blue ensemble while Ram Charan looked dapper in a black outfit.
A grand celebration was held at his father, Mega Star Chiranjeevi’s home and the who’s who of the film industry were seen in attendance. His better half, Upasana Kamineni Konidela glowed in a blue ensemble while Ram Charan looked dapper in a black outfit. Noted personalities seen at the birthday party were SS Rajamouli, MM Keeravani, Nagarjuna and family, Shobhana and Anil Kamineni, Allu Aravind, Vijay Deverakonda, Rana Daggubati, Kajal Aggarwal, Adivi Sesh, Director Sukumar of Pushpa fame, K. K. Senthil Kumar, Vaishnav Tej and Vaidharam Tej and many more.
The pre-birthday celebration kicked off with a rose petal shower by the cast and team of his upcoming film Game Changer, the re-release of his hit film Orange in theatres and a power-packed title announcement of his upcoming film with an intense poster and title announcement. If that wasn’t enough, his fans even held a three day dedicated event in honour of the star and that he has achieved for the nation.
Ram Charan’s success has been on the rise lately, with many accolades to his name. He is making a mark globally in the USA media, and has been proudly making India proud. His recent success at the Golden Globes and Oscars in 2023 are a testament to his talent, humility and hard work.
Adding to the list of celebrations, Ram Charan recently embraced fatherhood, making this year even more special for him. With all these reasons to celebrate, the lavish birthday party was nothing short of spectacular!